Family, friends remember Portsmouth mother killed in Oceanfront crash

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – A week after a deadly crash in Virginia Beach, loved ones of the woman killed came together to remember her life.

Thirty-one-year-old Curtila Davis died Friday from the injuries she suffered in the crash at the Oceanfront.

A truck struck her car at 35th Street and Pacific Avenue. Authorities said she died at the scene.

Loved ones gathered at the boardwalk Thursday night for prayer and song in remembrance of their mother, sister and friend.

“Tila loved the beach, Oceanaire was, like, one of her favorite hotels out here,” said her cousin, Sacha Walton.

Tila, as she was affectionately called, spent her last days in her happy place celebrating Christmas with her family at the Oceanfront.

She was remembered for her vibrant personality.

“She stood out in her own lane and she just had this flare about her where she just loved everybody and everybody loved her,” Walton said.

Davis loved poetry, and was also known for her signature accessory.

“No matter whether it was dark or whatever, she had her sunglasses on,” Walton said. “She was a beautiful person, beautiful soul.”

Davis had two children. WAVY.com has been told her 15-year-old daughter survived the crash and is coping as best she can.

The family is leaning on their faith during these hard times.

“Just remembering the good times, the memories. It can get you down sometimes but at the same time it helps you to carry on and be stronger, so that’s what she would want,” Walton said.

Davis will be laid to rest on Saturday in Portsmouth.