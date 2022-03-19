VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Police say 45-year-old Herbert Bryant was allegedly killed with a dumbbell off Edenham Court by 41-year-old Jason Jablonski. The incident was called in the morning of Friday, March 11.

Jablonski has been charged with second-degree murder in the case and 35-year-old Heather Totty is charged with accessory after the fact.

A close family friend of 28 years who wanted to remain anonymous says she wanted to speak out to make sure the community knew Herbert Bryant was much more than just a name.

“He was a loving son, a loving father, a loyal friend. Just an all-around good person that everyone enjoyed being around. Especially his children. He was fun-loving and just genuine,” she said.

While she did not comment on the investigation, she says his family and friends want justice in the case.

According to court documents, police say Jablonski allegedly pushed the dumbbell down on Bryant’s neck until he stopped moving. Totty is accused of helping drag the body outside too.

On March 17, the duo was denied bond.

“I feel that life, for them, the harshest sentence that they can receive,” said the woman.

The woman says she wants his contagious happy light to outshine this dark tragedy.

“He was always enjoyable to be around and happy and fun,” she recalled.

Investigators are asking anyone with information to contact the police.