Family files $15 million wrongful death lawsuit against Virginia Beach Police

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – Family members of a man shot to death by Virginia Beach Police have filed a wrongful death lawsuit.

Body camera video captured the shooting of 57-year-old Jeffrey Tyree in February.

Officers were originally called to Paiute Road that day for the report of a man trying to harm himself with the knife. That’s in the Arrowhead neighborhood, off Newtown Road.

During several hours of negotiations, police said Tyree picked up the knife and approached one of the officers in a “threatening manner.” Another officer shot Tyree.

Commonwealth’s Attorney Colin Stolle found the shooting reasonable, justified and legal under the circumstances. He said the officer was in danger.

No one is facing charges.

Tyree’s family disagrees with the findings. They say Tyree was in a mental health crisis and called the officers’ conduct reckless, unreasonable and unjustified.

10 On Your Side’s Chris Horne spoke to the family Thursday about their decision to file a wrongful death lawsuit for $15 million. Look for his coverage, tonight beginning on WAVY News 10 at 4 p.m.