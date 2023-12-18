VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Family members are thanking the actions of a total stranger for potentially saving the life of an 84-year-old woman at a Saturday morning fire.

First responders were sent to the home along West Plantation Road, as flames and smoke took over much of the house. Two people were inside at the time. Neighbors and family members told 10 On Your Side, the adult man in the home jumped out of a second-story window to escape the smoke. His 84-year-old mother was still inside.

The family members we spoke with said this is when the stranger showed up. They said his family lives in the same neighborhood, so he drove in after seeing the smoke to make sure it was not their house. Still, despite having no ties to the family whose house was on fire, they said he ran in and rescued the 84-year-old woman.

Kerry Moncure, who lives on the other side of the block, watched all this happen alongside her husband.

“That was just phenomenal to see because the way they were pulling the person out, there was such thick smoke coming out at that time,” Moncure said. “My husband and I were thinking, how did anybody breathe in that situation? Cause it was really intense, black smoke.”

The family said firefighters treated the middle aged man for smoke inhalation. At the time, they were not able to meet the man, or even get his name. They told 10 On Your Side, they were finally able to meet him Monday afternoon with the help of a fire marshal. Their mother is still in the hospital for smoke inhalation and burns, according to firefighters. Her family believes she will survive.

One neighbor told us, a few of the bystanders had trouble getting connected with 911. Some could not get in touch with dispatchers at all, instead getting a recording asking them to call back. Still, firefighters took quick action according to neighbors.

The Virginia Beach Fire Department does not have any update on how the fire started. It is still under investigation.