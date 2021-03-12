Families in Hampton Roads getting closer as COVID-19 restrictions ease at assisted living, nursing centers

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Families are getting closer to their loved ones in nursing and assisted living centers. Progress in the pandemic means fewer restrictions on visiting.

Elsie Hirsch is 99, a resident of Beth Sholom assisted living. Friday was the first time she’s been able to hug her son and granddaughter and hold their hands in 12 months.

Her face lit up as her son Steve and granddaughter Vanessa Freihofer entered her third floor room.

“She relies on touch and I know that she’s been wanting that for a long time, and so did we,” Freihofer said. “I’m overjoyed to be with her today.”

Elsie sat on her couch, clenching their hands, reigniting the personal touch lost to the pandemic.

“It was such an emotional feeling that I was able to give her a hug, hold her hand, have her rub my hand. It’s almost beyond words,” Steve Hirsch said.

“It’s so important, to not be behind a window anymore or a closed door. This has really affected people’s mental health,” said Allison Whiteman, administrator of assisted living.



Beth Sholom still requires visitors to wear special masks and face shields they provide on-site.

It’s a major step forward from Zoom meetings and trying to visit through Plexiglas barriers.

Next door at the facility’s skilled nursing facility, family members still need to maintain social distancing, but no longer have to speak through a barrier.

For Inez Cipollone, it be a more meaningful visit to her husband John.

“I’m very excited to see him today. The last time I saw him, well, I was here last week and it was terrible,” she said about having to speak to him through a barrier.

“[The residents] have been very excited for this day to come, and the anticipation for this was just overwhelming for many of us,” said Rebecca Moralez-Fairbanks, nursing home administrator.

When asked how often he would now visit his mother Elsie, with restrictions being eased, Steve Hirsch said “as many times as they’ll let me.”

The family is getting ready to celebrate her 100th birthday in early April.