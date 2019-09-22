Families build scarecrows to raise money for CHKD

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – Families came together to create their very own scarecrows that also raise money for a good cause.



Today was the 24th annual Make-A-Scarecrow, Make-A-Difference for CHKD. The event was held at McDonald Garden Center in Virginia Beach.



Colton Griffith and his family were out there this morning. His favorite part?

“Stuffing it!” said Colton.

Each scarecrow was unique in its own way. But building the scarecrows was just one part of the event, the other part was to raise money for CHKD.

“It cost 30 dollars to do a scarecrow and 25 dollars of that is given to CHKD the other 5 dollars is used to defray some of the expenses for the items we need,” said CHKD volunteer Paula Collins.

Collins says the money raised today will go towards the new CHKD hospital for mental health.Collins says McDonald Garden Center and businesses across the area all helped in making Sunday’s event special.