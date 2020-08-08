Fallen tree blocks traffic at intersection of Atlantic Avenue and Shore Drive in Virginia Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — A fallen tree has blocked the intersection of Atlantic Avenue and Shore Drive in Virginia Beach Saturday morning.
Virginia Beach Police sent out the tweet just after 8 a.m. Saturday notifying motorist to use alternate routes and avoid the area.
At the moment, there is no specific time when traffic would be open at the intersection, however officials warn residents to expect the traffic delay for several hours.
