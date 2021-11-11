‘Faces of Courage’ art installation honors military community on Veterans Day

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Hundreds of large-scale black and white photos featuring our military veterans and their families is part of what’s now being described as the biggest art installations in Virginia Beach.

The Inside Out Project: Faces of Courage project is 22 feet high and almost as long as a football field. As you drive along the 5300 block of Virginia Beach Boulevard, between Witchduck and Newtown Roads, it will be hard to miss.

Hampton Roads was selected as it is home to one of the world’s largest military installations.

It’s Veterans Day! 🇺🇸



Come check out the Inside Out Project: Faces of Courage. It’s on Virginia Beach Blvd near Witchduck Rd.



This huge artwork honors military families in Hampton Roads, home to the worlds largest Naval Base.



Do you recognize anyone?!@WAVY_News pic.twitter.com/t5SXjfaAKT — Kiahnna Patterson (@KPattersonWAVY) November 11, 2021

The project will be publicly celebrated with a ceremony later today from 12:45-1:30 p.m. Representative Elaine Luria, Laura Baxter and Mayor Bobby Dyer will give remarks.

The Inside Out Project is a creation of French artist JR, who received the 2011 TED Prize, an award for someone “who knows how to capture the imaginations and make a measurable impact, [is] a visionary and a pragmatist, a dreamer and a doer.”

Learn more about the Inside Out Project ; Faces of Courage at USAFacesofCourage.com