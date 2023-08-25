VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — It was a scary moment for the packed crowd.

Robert Finnell recorded the whole thing. You can see the chaos as players rush off the field and fans run for cover.

Courtesy: Robert EF on Facebook

“Why are they doing this at a football game? This is not the place for that.”

Those were the words Finnell said were running through his head.

He continued capturing what unfolded.

“When they heard those shots the football players started running,” he said. “When they saw the football players start running, everyone started dispersing all over the place. I’m just looking and there are people next to me under the bleachers and all that.”

Nearby, on John Smith Court where police said the shots were fired, a neighbor heard it all.

“I heard about four to six shots and I froze,” she said. “I went to the front door and saw about eight to 10 teenagers piling into cars and driving off.”

She didn’t want to be identified but said her children were planning to go to the game.

“It definitely makes me uneasy,” she said.

She said the cul-de-sac was packed with cars around game time. She feels what happened had to do with the football game.

“It’s not unrelated,” she said. “This wasn’t a domestic violence issue. These were kids that were at a football game and for whatever reason one of them started shooting.”

Initially, police said there were no victims, damage or suspects.

The neighbor said police shared the new development with her this morning.

“They informed us that there indeed were injuries,” she said.

Police confirmed a 16-year-old boy and 19-year-old man have “non-lethal” injuries.

Another 19-year-old man walked into a local hospital. He wouldn’t tell police where he was shot, so the department can’t confirm if it’s related.

Finnell said the gunfire at the game was unnecessary.

“These kids coming out of high school need to go out to their games and support their games,” he said. “They don’t need to be worrying about shootings.”

He thinks this could put a damper on the rest of the football season.

“You not going to get the crowds like you got last night because of a simple shooting,” he said.