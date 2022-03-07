Exclusive: VB superintendent invited to state lab schools working group

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia Beach City Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Aaron Spence has been invited to join Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s lab and innovation schools working group.

The invitation came on March 2 from Virginia Secretary of Education Aimee Guidera through an email sent by Emily Webb, the director for the Virginia Department of Education’s Board of Relations. 10 On Your Side investigators obtained the email through a Freedom of Information Act request.

“We are interested in learning about your Environmental Studies Academy, the innovative design of your program, your partnerships with business and higher education and how your school helps to meet a need in the community,” Webb wrote.

The group is formally called the College Partnership Lab Schools Working Group. It was formed when Youngkin announced that he would make school choice and charter schools part of his education agenda. In January, Youngkin announced his intention to use $150 million to establish 20 new charter schools, including “laboratory innovation” schools, in Virginia.

There are two charter schools in the Hampton Roads area at this time: York Academy Regional Charter School and Green Run Collegiate (GRC) inside Green Run High School in Virginia Beach.

In a separate email, Guidera told work group members that their input will “ensure the application and funding processes around Lab Schools are designed for positive impact and long-term success and sustainability.”

10 On Your Side reached out to Spence for comment on the invitation. He declined to provide one, but a spokesperson from his office said the invitation was the result of a conversation Spence had with Guidera at the Virginia General Assembly several weeks ago.

Another Virginia Beach schools representative was part of the working group. School Board Member Victoria Manning was removed from the group in late February after she made controversial comments about students learning English as a second language.

Spence’s invitation to the group was not related to Manning’s removal, a school spokesperson said.