Exclusive: Man who claims police shot him in hand at VB Oceanfront arrested in Nags Head

NAGS HEAD, N.C. (WAVY) — A man recently arrested in Nags Head, North Carolina, has come forward and said he was shot in the hand by police as he attempted to give aid to his friend, Donovon Lynch, who was fatally shot by an officer on March 26.

This comes just one day after the attorney for Lynch’s family lead a press conference, claiming Lynch’s body was moved during the investigation that night and that another man was shot and injured at the scene by police.

However, police have stood by their original statements about that night: They still say they only know of one person shot by an officer on that night, and that was Donovon Lynch.

Nine people were shot and injured and two — including Lynch — were killed after multiple shootings at the Oceanfront March 26.

On a social media post, Kelvin Kenneth Jones wrote, “Bro how I get shot tryna save somebody else life. My prayers to bro family.” Jones’ social media post was screenshotted and shared by Donovon Lynch’s cousin.

Jones has maintained he was shot in the hand, but the police say they don’t have any knowledge of that. Now we may know why police had no knowledge of Jones’ injuries, regardless of who shot him: Jones left the scene after he was shot and did not go to the hospital because he knew there was a warrant out for his arrest, according to Lynch family attorney Jeff Reichert.

Reichert is not representing Jones.

On Tuesday, police in Nags Head, North Carolina, found Jones and arrested him during a traffic stop. Details on the circumstances under which he was found have not been revealed, but 10 On Your Side has obtained video of the arrest.

Jones’ fiancée can be heard on video from Jones’ arrest counting five officers. They claim one officer was from Virginia Beach.

10 On Your Side called Virginia Beach police to find out if that were true. We did not receive a response on whether Virginia Beach police were present for the arrest in Nags Head, but they did confirm he was arrested on charges out of Virginia Beach.

“He was arrested by Nags Head Police. The charges stemmed from Virginia Beach, two counts of contempt of court and one fail to appear on a misdemeanor charge. He will be extradited back to Virginia Beach to answer these charges.” said MPO Linda J Kuehn, spokeswoman for Virginia Beach police.

At one point during the stop, an officer comes to the fiancée and says said Jones wanted his phone.

“I’m on the phone with his attorney right now. I am going to give him his phone, OK? Don’t hang up. His lawyer is on the phone,” she said.

The fugitive warrant served on Jones is for failure to appear on original charges of receiving stolen property, possession of drugs, and assault and battery of a family member.

One of the officers can be heard in the video from the traffic stop saying the fiancée was free to leave.

“Ma’am, you are free to leave. Have a good day. He will be in touch with you when he gets to the detention center,” the officer said.

The video is shaky and fails to have a steady shot during most of the stop, which seemed uneventful. However, Reichert can be heard on the phone questioning whether proper notification of charges had been presented.

Details of the stop have not been released. In the video, you can hear the fiancée, who was driving, say the car was stopped due to license plate issues. She also yelled “I love you” to Jones as he was being led away.

Jones remains in the Dare County Detention Center on a $250,000 secured bond. We are told he could fight extradition back to Virginia Beach, but whether he will is not clear yet.