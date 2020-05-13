Ex-VB human rights commissioner accused of hitting woman in the head ‘while trying to take off her turban’

LaKendrick Coburn is accused of assaulting a family member on May 11, 2020. (Photo courtesy of the Virginia Beach Sheriff’s Office)

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Court records shed light on the arrest of an ex-Virginia Beach human rights commissioner accused of assaulting a female family member on Monday.

LaKendrick Coburn — also known as Brother Kenick El — is charged with simple assault and battery of a family member.

The Virginia Beach Police Department said officers responded to a domestic situation at a home in the 5000 block of Ashforth Court at 12:20 a.m. Monday. Coburn was arrested and no injuries were reported to police.

10 On Your Side obtained a copy of the arrest warrant filed against Coburn, which shows that the female family member told police he “hit her in the head while trying to take off her turban.”

Other court documents also shed light on the alleged assault. Police wrote that Coburn and his female family member were in a “verbal argument.” She told police that Coburn allegedly “slapped her in the back of [the] head, knocking off her turban.” Police also wrote that Coburn denied assaulting the woman.

Coburn’s arrest is not the first time he was accused of assaulting the same female family member.

Coburn was charged with assault and battery on Feb. 2 after he allegedly grabbed the same woman’s “headdress from her head, ripping it in the process,” court documents state.

Court officials confirmed that the February assault and battery charge against Coburn is still pending.

Coburn first made headlines in 2019 after a series of Facebook posts he made resulted in him resigning from the Virginia Beach Human Rights Commission about five months after he began serving as a member.

In the posts, Coburn called homosexuality “an abomination” and “mental illness.”

“Men trying to be women and women trying to be men is really confusing our children and I’m tired of seeing this nonsense promoted in our children,” one of the Facebook posts said.

He also wrote, “Homosexuality is an abomination to the Human Race” and that “Homosexuality is a mental illness and should be treated as such.”

Coburn spoke with 10 On Your Side in October 2019. He said the experience leading up to his resignation was humbling and that he did not mean any harm.

“I do feel that I owe it to my colleagues on the human rights commission as well as the citizens of the city of Virginia Beach to have the opportunity to express myself,” he said at that time.

Latest Posts