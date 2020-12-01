Energy company partners with Operation Warm to give brand-new, free coats to kids

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — This fall, more than 100 local children from low-income families will receive brand-new winter coats from a Virginia Beach-based energy company.

Virginia Natural Gas (VNG) partnered with Operation Warm, a national nonprofit dedicated to providing coats to children, to make the donations.

The coats will be delivered at noon on Wednesday, December 2, to the Rosemont Boys & Girls Club in Virginia Beach.

“Thanks to our partnership with Operation Warm, these children will receive coats and be prepared for the upcoming winter, especially this year when even more families than ever are in need,” said Ken Magee, VNG Community Affairs manager.

