VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Hampton Roads residents can now talk about Bruno for as much as they want with the Encanto sing-along concert coming to Virginia Beach.

Disney Concerts has partnered with Live Nation to bring the catchy and irresistible music from the hit Disney movie to audiences across the country.

The one-of-a-kind concert event will feature the entire feature-length film and an on-stage band celebrating the record-breaking hit songs from the movie’s beloved soundtrack.

The sing-along concert will be stopping at Veterans United Home loans Amphitheater in Virginia Beach on August 12. Tickets go on sale Friday, April 29.

Get your tickets HERE.