VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) —
This week, the Virginia Beach Oceanfront would have been swamped, instead it’s
Tens of thousands were expected to attend the second-annual Something in the Water festival — but the COVID-19 pandemic had other plans, forcing SITW to cancel.
Some still ask if there should have been a travel ban to make sure visitors still didn’t come to the area.
Watch the video above to learn more.
Latest Posts:
- Yorktown 4th of July fireworks could be canceled due to COVID-19
- Juveniles facing charges after Camden County vehicle pursuit
- Two suspects wanted after 7-Eleven armed robbery on Independence Blvd.
- Virginia Beach bridal boutique giving away 75 dresses to engaged front line healthcare workers
- Limiting visitors in VA “wouldn’t make much of a difference” on hotel owner says