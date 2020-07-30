Employee in VB commonwealth’s attorney’s office positive for COVID-19

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — A person working in the Virginia Beach Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office tested positive for COVID-19, prompting the office to close Friday for “enhanced cleaning.”

Office Public Information Officer Macie Allen confirmed one out of the office’s 100 employees tested positive. They are already cleared to return to work.

Allen did not specify the employee’s role in the office or their identity.

Several other staff members are teleworking.

“Anytime anyone from the office has potentially become exposed to someone experiencing symptoms of COVID19, our office contacts the Department of Public Health for guidance. Based upon guidance from the Department of Public Health, several staff members are teleworking out of an abundance of caution,” Allen said.

In an abundance of caution, however, the office will be closed Friday for additional cleaning.

Normal operations will resume Monday, Aug. 3.

