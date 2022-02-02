Emergency water main repair to temporarily close portion of S Plaza Trail in VB Tuesday

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia Beach Public Utilities is closing a portion of South Plaza Trail Tuesday for a water main repair.

According to Virginia Beach city officials, South Plaza Trail at the intersection of Silina Drive will be temporarily closed starting at 1 p.m. Tuesday.

Traffic will e detoured at Presidential Boulevard and Old Forge Road. Nearby residents will still have access to their properties in the affected area.

The work is set to be completed by 8 p.m. Tuesday.