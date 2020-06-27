Emergency water main repair to impact Indian River Road Saturday

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – Virginia Beach Public Utilities will conduct an emergency water main repair resulting in the closure of a portion of Indian River Road on Saturday.

Officials say the work is scheduled to begin at 6 a.m.

Travelers can expect the outside lane of eastbound Indian River Road between Ferry Point Road and Falling Creek Way to be closed.

Area residents will have access to their properties at all times. This work is expected to be completed by 5 p.m. the same day, weather permitting, the city said.

For more information on the project, contact Virginia Beach Public Utilities at (757) 385-1471.

