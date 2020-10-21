Emergency water main repair to close some lanes of College Park Boulevard in VB

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia Beach officials say an emergency water main repair will close two lanes along a part of College Park Boulevard Tuesday night into Wednesday morning.

The two lanes of College Park Boulevard will be closed between Auburn Drive and Barnard Way.

The closure is from 8 p.m. Tuesday to about 6 a.m. Wednesday.

