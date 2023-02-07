VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – An emergency water main repair has caused the closure of two lanes in Virginia Beach.
The two inside lanes on southbound Independence Boulevard between N Hessian Road and Hinsdale Street will be closed so repairs can be made.
The repair is expected to be complete by 5 p.m. tonight, February. 7; weather permitting.
Residents in that area will have access to their property at all times.
For more information, contact Carlton Jones with Virginia Beach Public Utilities at 757-650-5031.