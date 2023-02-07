Closure on Independence Boulevard between N Hessian Road and Hinsdale Street. (Photo Courtesy: City of Virginia Beach)

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – An emergency water main repair has caused the closure of two lanes in Virginia Beach.

The two inside lanes on southbound Independence Boulevard between N Hessian Road and Hinsdale Street will be closed so repairs can be made.

The repair is expected to be complete by 5 p.m. tonight, February. 7; weather permitting.

Residents in that area will have access to their property at all times.

For more information, contact Carlton Jones with Virginia Beach Public Utilities at 757-650-5031.