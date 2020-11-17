Emergency water main repair impacts Virginia Beach Boulevard

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — The westbound lanes of Virginia Beach Boulevard at the intersection of North Witchduck Road will be reduced to one outside lane Tuesday evening.
Officials say the cause of the traffic update is due to an emergency water main repair.
Local residents will still have access to their properties during the repair Tuesday night.
The work is expected to be completed by midnight, weather permitting.
