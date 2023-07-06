VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – An emergency sewer repair beginning at 9 a.m. Friday will close Locke Lane between Monmouth Lane and Churchill Drive in the Kempsville area, the city of Virginia Beach announced.

The location of the work is near the Kempsville Recreation Center.

(Map – Virginia Beach Public Utilities)

The city expects the repair to be complete by 10 p.m. the same day, weather-permitting.

Advanced warning signs will be out to notify drivers of the utility work and point to detour routes.

Residents in the area will be able to access their properties throughout the repair work.

For more information, contact Barron McPherson with Virginia Beach Public Utilities at 757-510-8128.