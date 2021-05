VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Officials in Virginia Beach announced on Thursday that they will have to close a portion of Wolfsnare Road again this weekend for emergency sewer repair.

This closure follows previous work earlier this month.

Wolfsnare Road between First Colonial Road and Gloria Place will be closed beginning Saturday evening at 5 p.m. and is expected to remain closed until 5 p.m. on Sunday.

Residents will continue to have access to their property throughout the closure.