VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Officials in Virginia Beach announced on Friday that a portion of Wolfsnare Road will be closed beginning Saturday morning at 7 a.m. for an emergency sewer repair.

The repairs, expected to last until 7 a.m. Sunday morning, will close eastbound Wolfsnare Road between Regency Drive and First Colonial Road. Drivers will be re-routed down Regency Drive and Laskin Road.

Residents will continue to have access to their property throughout the closure.