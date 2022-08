VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — An emergency sanitary sewer repair closed a portion of Sandpiper Road Tuesday.

Sandpiper Road is expected to be closed between Porters Island Road and Angelfish Lane. Traffic will be detoured via Sandfiddler Road. Nearby residents will have access to their properties at all times.



The closure is expected to be in place until Wednesday at 7 a.m.; weather permitting.