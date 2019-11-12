Elevated levels of lead found in 9 additional sites in Virginia Beach schools

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – Virginia Beach officials say 9 additional sites in Virginia Beach City Public Schools found with elevated levels of lead were initially labeled as “non-drinking and food prep sources.”

In a memorandum sent to the Virginia Beach City Public Schools school board, Chief Operations Officer Jack Freeman made aware of the still unnamed additional sites found with elevated levels of lead in multiple sources.

“They have since been secured,” says the memorandum, as officials say continued corrections and retestings are being done in the city.

Officials assured residents of the Virginia Beach City Public Schools expanded partnership with the water quality management services for the city.

Reports came out early November saying 27 schools in the city were reported to have high levels of lead in drinking and food prep sources after a recent water testing in the area.