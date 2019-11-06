Elevated lead levels discovered in dozens of Virginia Beach schools

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – Virginia Beach Schools sent a notice to families Wednesday afternoon alerting them that testing of water sources in schools built during or before 1986 returned with lead levels greater that what the industry refers to as “actionable levels.”

In all, 61 drinking and food-prep water sources in 27 of the 33 schools constructed during that time came back this fall with results that showed lead levels greater than 15ppb.

The school system emphasized the risk of elevated lead concentrations in children from school water consumption is very low.

“We understand that this may be concerning news, especially if your child is in one of the schools that was affected.” “But we are working closely with the VBDPH and Virginia Beach City Public Utilities, both of which are providing guidance and support. Our testing protocol is in place for this very reason: to identify and correct issues expediently. We are and will remain committed to protecting the health and well-being of our students and staff in VBCPS.” VBCPS Superintendent Aaron Spence

VBCPS has created a webpage at vbschools.com/safewater, where families can learn more about lead water levels, see the division’s recent test results and follow the progress of further testing.

The schools affected during this testing cycle were:

Bayside High School,

Bayside Middle School,

Brandon Middle School,

Creeds Elementary School,

Fairfield Elementary School,

First Colonial High School,

Green Run Elementary School,

Holland Elementary School,

Independence Middle School,

Kempsville Middle School,

King’s Grant Elementary School,

Kingston Elementary School,

Laskin Road Annex,

Lynnhaven Elementary School,

Lynnhaven Middle School,

Malibu Elementary School,

North Landing Elementary School,

Pembroke Elementary School,

Plaza Middle School,

Princess Anne Elementary School,

Princess Anne High School,

Princess Anne Middle School,

Shelton Park Elementary School,

Technical and Career Education Center,

Thalia Elementary School,

Trantwood Elementary School

Bettie F. Williams Elementary School.

Bottled water will be made available at any schools where testing has not been completed.

