Elevate your nonprofit organization during Virginia Beach’s Ignite Small Business Event

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – On Saturday, Feb. 27 you will have the opportunity to learn how to take your nonprofit to the next level at the first Ignite small business event of 2021.
This workshop will be virtual due to social distancing protocols.
Business owners can gain insights about funding, management, budgeting, navigating the pandemic, and more.
The event will begin at 9 a.m. and end at noon.
Council Member Wooten said, “these seminars are designed to help small business owners and entrepreneurs grow their business.”
Wooten said their panel of experts will provide insights, tools, and resources to assist with bidding on government contracts, networking, and working with the City of Virginia Beach.
The following featured speakers and topics will be presented:
Start and Run a Nonprofit: The Nuts and Bolts of Nonprofit Organizations
Steve Lentz, Esq., Partner/Senior Counsel, Anchor Legal Group, PLC
Sustainable Budgeting: How and What to Include in Your Budget
Danielle Jones, MPA
Funding: Where and How to Get It
Calherbe Monel, Principal, Nonprofit Startup Center
Post-COVID Management Strategies
Dr. Gary Roberts, MPA Director, Regent University
Panel Discussion: The Role of Nonprofits in the Pandemic
- Kate Pittman, Executive Director, ViBe District
- Crystal Colohan, Manager, 1701
- Stephanie Gorham, Executive Director, Volunteer Hampton Roads
- Margaret Foltz, Executive Director, Virginia Beach Art Center
- Steve Lentz, Partner/Senior Counsel, Anchor Legal Group, PLC
- Jeff Hammer, Capital Campaign Fundraiser & Wealth Manager, Northwestern Mutual
You can view the event online or on the City of Virginia Beach’s Facebook page.
