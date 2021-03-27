Mayor Bobby Dyer, community leaders gather at 19th Street to pray, discuss Virginia Beach Oceanfront shootings

Virginia Beach

by:

Posted: / Updated:

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — City and community members, as well as Mayor Bobby Dyer, gathered Saturday evening to pray and discuss ways to prevent future violence after the shooting incidents at the Virginia Beach Oceanfront.

Police say that three separate shootings left a man and woman dead and eight others injured.

The group met at 19th Street in Virginia Beach and started off with a prayer.

“The fact that you all are here, shows the kind of community that Virginia Beach is,” said Dyer as he talked about the strength of the city.

In part of his remarks, Dyer says that the violence seen last night isn’t tolerated and the city will always be Virginia Beach Strong.

  • Courtesy: WAVY News 10 reporter Jon Dowding
  • Courtesy: WAVY News 10 reporter Jon Dowding
  • Courtesy: WAVY News 10 reporter Jon Dowding

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

WAVY Twitter Widget

***Don’t Miss Module Removal CSS***

WAVY Facebook

WAVY TV 10