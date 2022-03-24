VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia State Police are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing 79-year-old woman last seen in Virginia Beach.

According to police, 79-year-old Margaret Dyer was last seen around noon on Thursday in the area of Fleet Drive. That intersects with Dam Neck Road, east of General Booth Boulevard.

She is described as being about five feet tall with hazel eyes and blonde hair. It is believed she was last seen wearing a red sweatshirt and light blue jeans. She is possibly driving a silver Honda CRV with North Carolina plates.

Dyer’s disappearance poses a credible threat to her health and safety.

Those with information are asked to contact Virginia Beach police at 757-385-5000.