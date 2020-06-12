Elderly woman dies after being run over by own vehicle in Virginia Beach, police say

Virginia Beach

by:

Posted: / Updated:

WAVY Photo

VIRGINIA BEACH (WAVY) — An elderly woman died Friday morning in Virginia Beach after being pinned by her own vehicle.

Police say the accident happened just before 10 a.m. in the parking of a medical facility at 933 First Colonial Road. An officer was nearby and responded, delivering CPR alongside medical personnel, but their efforts weren’t successful, police said.

The preliminary investigation showed the woman got out of her vehicle without placing it in park, and was pinned underneath after being struck by the vehicle.

No other details are available at this time, but police say the VBPD Fatal Crash Team is investigating.

Latest Posts

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending stories

Don't Miss

WAVY Twitter Widget

WAVY Facebook

WAVY TV 10