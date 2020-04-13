EBT pick up suspended Monday due to power outage at VB Human Services building

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — The Virginia Beach Human Services Administration Building is closed Monday due a power outage.
Thousands lost power on Monday due to strong storms in the WAVY viewing area.
The Virginia Beach Human Services Building will remained closed for the rest of the day, and EBT card pick up services have been suspended until Tuesday. Anyone scheduled to pick up an EBT card on Monday should contact their case manager on Tuesday to reschedule.
