Eat, Drink, & Win: Month-long celebration offers guests with restaurant gift cards, vacation stays in Virginia Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Residents and other participating guests looking to eat at beloved local restaurants and stay at Virginia Beach hotels will surely be delighted following an upcoming month-long promotion.

The Virginia Beach Convention and Visitors Bureau (VBCVB) and the Virginia Beach Restaurant Association (VBRA) have partnered with local restaurants to create a new promotion, Eat, Drink & Win!, kicking off March 1.



The month-long event features more than 60 of the city’s most beloved restaurants and renowned chefs. Whether dining indoor, outdoor or via take-out, the promotion offers participants access to exclusive offers including a chance to win gift cards valued at $50-$100 and a trip for two at a number of Virginia Beach hotels.

To participate in Eat, Drink & Win!, guests can sign up at www.RestaurantMonthVB.com to receive a ‘Dine Pass’ that will be instantly delivered to their phone via text and email. This digital passport, which lists redeemable offers from restaurants in Virginia Beach, can be saved to a mobile phone’s home screen for easy, one-tap access.



When diners visit participating restaurants, they can simply click the redeem button to receive additional offers such as daily specials. To be entered for the prize giveaways, simply press the check-in button and enter the restaurant’s unique pin number.

Local restaurants participating in Eat, Drink & Win! include:

Waterman’s Surfside Grille

Il Giardino Ristorante

Tautogs, Rockafeller’s Restaurant

Wasserhund Brewing Company

Orion’s Roof Garden & Dining

Bad Ass Coffee

Chix on the Beach

Froggies Smoke &Taphouse

Mermaid Winery Virginia Beach

Blue Pete’s Restaurant and many more

Every time a participant checks into a restaurant with their Dine Pass, it counts as one entry for a gift card or vacation stay in Virginia Beach. Winners will be announced weekly on Wednesdays via www.RestaurantMonthVB.com and one winner will be chosen each Wednesday in March for a three-night getaway which will also be announced on the site.