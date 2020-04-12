Easter Bunny visits Virginia Beach neighborhood from a distance

HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif. (WAVY) -- On Saturday, Surfline released its stance on surfing saying the company recommends surfers stay home instead of taking to the waves in an effort to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

While some may argue that being in the ocean is the best place to stay away from it all, Surfline reminds everyone that it is about the risk of everyone else involved in your surf session. The company's mission is to connect surfers with waves and surf culture, but its 'Shred At Home' campaign may be more important than paddling out to catch a wave right now.