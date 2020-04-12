Easter Bunny visits Virginia Beach neighborhood from a distance

Live Now
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — The Easter Bunny made a special visit to some neighborhoods in Virginia Beach today!

This stop was in the Homestead neighborhood in Kempsville. The bunny did a little dance and posed for pictures with the kids — all while social distancing!

The event was hosted by Riders Weekly, a group of veterans & motorcycle enthusiasts who volunteer to connect the southeastern community with local motorcycle riders.

  • Courtesy – Katie Collett
  • Courtesy – Katie Collett
  • Courtesy – Katie Collett
  • Courtesy – Katie Collett

