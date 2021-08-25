East Coast Surfing Championships returns to VB, two feet waves expected

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — The annual East Coast Surfing Championships (ECSC) has returned to the water in Virginia Beach for the 59th time.

The 2021 event, taking place August 24 – 29, is expected to draw several hundred surfers to the oceanfront to compete in several different events.

On Tuesday, surfers competed in events open shortboard, open longboard and shortboard. Events for minors such as open bodyguard, groms shortboard, and JR Wahine Longboard are scheduled for Wednesday and Friday.

As the event continues into the weekend, men’s and women’s pro events will take place.

Event results can be found online.

