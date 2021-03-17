Dyer to give annual Virginia Beach State of the City address Wednesday

VIRGINIA BEACH (WAVY) — Virginia Beach Mayor Bobby Dyer will give the annual State of the City address on Wednesday.

The event will be held virtually online at www.VBgov.com/media and on the Hampton Roads Chamber of Commerce’s YouTube channel at 12:30 p.m.

The Chamber says Dyer’s speech will highlight how the city and its citizens have shown how to “improvise, adapt and overcome” in 2020, particularly with the pandemic.

WAVY’s Kayla Gaskins will be covering the speech and have more starting on WAVY News 10 at 4.

In other Virginia Beach news, the city will spend an extra $9 million for a “world class” concert venue planned for the former Dome site. Capacity will increase from 3,500 people to nearly 6,000 with the addition of large doors that open up to outdoor seating. WAVY’s Brett Hall has more on the project.