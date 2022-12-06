VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Two men convicted in a Food Lion burglary earlier this year have been sentenced.

Delton Clemmons and Zachery Bessey were sentenced days apart in connection with the burglary at the Food Ferrell Parkway Food Lion in early February.

On Monday, Clemmons was convicted on charges of statutory burglary, possession of burglarious tools, attempted grand larceny, and conspiracy. In total, he was sentenced to a year in prison along with probation with indefinite supervision.

Bessey had his hearing several days prior on Nov. 29, and was convicted on charges of statutory burglary, possession of burglarious tools, attempted grand larceny, and conspiracy. In total, he was sentenced to two years in prison along with 12 years of supervised probation.

Zachery Bessey, Feb, 8, 2022 (Courtesy – VBPD) Delton Clemmons, Feb, 8, 2022 (Courtesy – VBPD)

The burglary occurred around 2:30 a.m. on February 8 when police got a call regarding a report of security camera footage being obstructed in the cash office of the store.

When they got to the scene, the officers reported seeing a man on the roof of the building. Police gained access to the roof and took both suspects into custody.

Police say they found a hole into the roof over the cash office where the two gained entry into the building.

An initial investigation of the incident revealed that while one of the men was cutting a hole in the safe, the other was monitoring an online police scanner app to check on officers’ knowledge of the incident.

When the two realized that police were dispatched to their location, officials say that’s when the duo attempted to flee the building.

Virginia Beach Police say recent burglaries in Norfolk and Newport News have also been found to be similar in style.