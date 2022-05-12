VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Two people are facing charges after allegedly stealing vehicles and leading police on a chase into Norfolk from Virginia Beach.

19-year-old Jiayon Morris (photo: Virginia Beach police)

Virginia Beach police say they received a call around 2:20 a.m. on Thursday about a commercial burglary alarm that was going off in the 4700 block of Shore Drive. Once at the scene, they learned that another alarm was going off in the 5100 block of Shore Drive.

Following a preliminary investigation, police determined that two vehicles were stolen.

Officers located the vehicles and took two people into custody after a short pursuit.

19-year-old Jiayon Morris and an unidentified minor are now facing charges. Morris has been charged with two counts of burglary, grand larceny-automobile, conspiracy and possession of a concealed weapon.

Police say that the minor will be “charged appropriately” but have not identified them or the charges.