Duo arrested, accused of stealing catalytic converters from vehicles at VB apartment complex

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — A man and a woman were arrested early Tuesday morning, accused of stealing catalytic converters from vehicles parked in a Virginia Beach apartment complex.

Police say officers responded to Indigo 19 Apartments located in the 1900 block of Pavilion Drive for a suspicious activity call around 3:20 a.m. Tuesday.

A witness told police that they could hear a saw running in the parking lot. Officers later found a vehicle that had its catalytic converter removed.

A short time later, police saw the suspect vehicle driving in the 500 block of First Colonial Road. Officers initiated a traffic stop.

The officers reported seeing two catalytic converters in plain view in the bed of the truck. One of the pieces was later linked to the vehicle from the earlier case in the apartment complex.

After further investigation, police arrested 33-year-old Barron Estes, from Virginia Beach, and 34-year-old Portsmouth resident Jessica Lafontaine. Both were charged with misdemeanor larceny, felony destruction of property and tampering with auto.

Barron Estes, Feb. 1, 2022 (Courtesy – VBPD)

Jessica Lafontaine, Feb. 1, 2022 (Courtesy – VBPD)

Those with information can submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-888-LOCK-U-UP, downloading the P3 tips app to a mobile device, or visiting www.P3tips.com and submitting a tip.