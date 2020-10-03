Dunk tank event raises money for Special Olympics athletes in Virginia Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — It was a little chilly Saturday, but that didn’t stop people from going in dunk tanks, for a good cause.



The President of Special Olympics Virginia Beach, Marcus Leggett said today was a big fundraising chance for them.

“We’re a nonprofit organization so we raise funds and we depend on the community to help us out,” he said.

They met in the parking lot of WAVE church on North Great Neck Road. Leggett says people were able to donate 10 dollars and got three strikes to try and get him, and other volunteers, to fall into ice-cold water.



He says just in Virginia Beach there are 280 to 300 athletes and the money raised today goes to help them in the future.



“The money goes to our athletes to buy uniforms to buy meals for them, when we go on trips, when we go to tournaments when we go to Richmond to go to summer games, to help them with polar plunge, when we do have it. Any event in the local area all the funds go to them,” said Leggett.

And to be safe, the balls were each cleaned off with disinfectant wipes in between use.

To learn more: http://area2specialolympics.org/virginiabeach/

