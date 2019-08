VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — A drowning victim was found Friday night near the Lesner Bridge.

The body of a man was found just after 7 p.m. near the Lynnhaven Boat Ramp, Virginia Beach police say.

People at the ramp who called 911 pulled the man to shore, but he was pronounced dead by EMS personnel. Police say there’s no suspicion of foul play, but the case is still under investigation.