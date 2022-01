VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Police have responded to a confirmed drowning at the Cavalier Golf & Yacht Club in Virginia Beach.

Virginia Beach dispatchers didn’t have many details as of 9:20 a.m., but confirmed there was a drowning in the 1000 block of Cardinal Road. The 911 call came in at 8:49 a.m.

Virginia Beach EMS Chief John Bianco could only confirm a body was found in the water when authorities arrived.

