VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Those of a certain age might consider what is now happening at three Virginia Beach Walmart stores a scene straight out of the Jetsons.

Customers can order an item from their phone, and within 30 minutes, it’s delivered right out of the sky to their home. That is, as long as their home is in 0.8 miles from Walmart’s Salam, Kempsville or Red Mill locations.

Those locations are the ones now up and running as a part of Walmart’s drone delivery test program.

Virginia Beach-based Drone-Up pilots the fights that originate from space in the stores parking lot.

They also shop and package the products which can be selected when you visit WalmartDroneDeliveries.com.

