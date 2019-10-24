Drone company creates 41 new jobs in Virginia Beach

RICHMOND, Va. (WAVY) — The City of Virginia Beach has gained 41 new jobs following the expansion of a drone company’s headquarters.

DroneUp, a web and mobile platform that focuses on drone pilot services, has invested $130,000 for the expansion of its head quarters in the Virginia Beach area. The company connects pilots with clients through a matching process on its app or website.

Gov. Ralph Northam announced the new jobs Thursday in a news release.

Northam said he is “thrilled” for the new opportunities DroneUp has created in the developing “unmanned systems industry” in Virginia.

“The soaring success of innovative companies like DroneUp is a reflection of the many competitive advantages available to unmanned systems companies in Virginia. With the second-highest concentration of tech workers in the nation, renowned training programs, and a strong talent pipeline, Virginia is well-suited to be a leader in this skyrocketing industry. We are thrilled that DroneUp is reinvesting in the Commonwealth and helping to propel the Hampton Roads economy forward.” Ralph Northam

In a prepared statement in the release, Virginia Beach Mayor Robert M. Dyer said DroneUp and the unmanned systems industry has provided “… tremendous opportunities and taps the highly trained, technical workforce that you can find throughout our city.”

The Virginia Economic Development Partnership worked with the City of Virginia Beach and the Hampton Roads Economic Development Alliance to create the additional jobs with DroneUp.

The project is aided by the state-funded Virginia Jobs Investment Program, which “provides consultative services and funding to companies creating new jobs or experiencing technological change in order to support employee training activities.”