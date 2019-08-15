Driver suspected of firing shots at a VB home leads police on pursuit into Norfolk

Police are still searching for the suspect(s)

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — A police chase that began early Thursday morning in Virginia Beach near Stumpy Lake ended in Norfolk after the suspect got away.

It all started after Virginia Beach Police say they were notified about a home being shot at around 2:20 a.m. in the 1600 block of Douglas Court.

While officers were searching the area for a suspect, dispatchers received a report of vehicles being broken into, in the area of Thamesford and Eddystone drives.

Officers were searching the area for suspects related to both reports when they noticed a vehicle driving away from the home that was shot at, according to police.

When an officer tried to pull the car over, the driver sped off. Police say the driver went through several yards trying to escape officers.

A pursuit was initiated and it continued onto Interstate 264 and then Interstate 64 into the city of Norfolk. Both State Police and Norfolk Police were then notified.

The Virginia Beach officer lost sight of the vehicle in a neighborhood off of Ballentine Boulevard, so the chase ended.

Norfolk Police went to the address where the vehicle is registered, but the suspect, or suspects, have not been found.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or text “VBTIP” and the information to 274637.

Stay on WAVY.com for updates.