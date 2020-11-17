Driver shortage expected to cause recycling delays in Virginia Beach

FILE – In this Nov. 15, 2016, file photo, crushed plastic bottles sit in a bale following sorting at the Mid-America Recycling plant, in Lincoln, Neb. Coca-Cola Co., PepsiCo and Keurig Dr. Pepper are investing $100 million to improve U.S. bottle recycling and processing. (Francis Gardler/The Journal-Star via AP, File)

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Waste Management in Virginia Beach expects some delays in recycling collection this week.

The city said Tuesday there is a driver shortage with TFC, the contracted company that collects recycling.

Residents whose recycling was not collected on their regularly scheduled day should leave their cart at the curb. TFC will pick up the recycling as they’re able.

For more information contact Waste Management Curbside Services at (757) 385-4650 or email wastemgt@vbgov.com.

