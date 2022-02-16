Driver, passenger seriously injured following weekend crash on Oceana Blvd in Virginia Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Two people were seriously injured following a crash in Virginia Beach Sunday morning.

According to Virginia Beach Police, the crash occurred just before 2:30 a.m. Sunday in the 100 block of Oceana Boulevard.

A preliminary investigation of the crash revealed that the vehicle was traveling at a high rate of speed and was unable to negotiate a curve at the observation point on Oceana Blvd.

Police say the vehicle struck a tree and both occupants were ejected.

10 On Your Side is still learning more regarding their current condition. Police say the crash is still under investigation.