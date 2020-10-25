Driver of truck issued citation in connection with auto-pedestrian crash of VB Fire, former WAVY employee

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia Beach Police confirmed Saturday that the driver of a truck involved in an auto-pedestrian crash was recently issued a traffic citation relating to the incident.

Art Kohn, Virginia Beach Fire Department’s Public Information Officer, sustained serious injuries following a crash at Rudee Point Road and Southside Road on Oct. 13.

Officials say Kohn was hit by the truck while he was walking along Rudee Point Road in Virginia Beach. Officials confirmed that the truck involved in the crash stayed at the scene.

It is not known the date that the citation was issued, just that it was for “failure to yield to a pedestrian,” according to a VBPD spokesperson.

Kohn was also a former WAVY employee who worked as a military reporter for several years. There is no information on his current condition.

