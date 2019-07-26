Watch WAVY-TV 10 News at Noon


Driver in deadly Va. Beach crash charged with involuntary manslaughter

Virginia Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — The driver in a deadly crash in Virginia Beach is now facing an involuntary manslaughter charge.

Police originally charged 18-year-old Austin Foley with reckless driving and other traffic offenses in connection to the crash last month.

Seven-teen-year-old Nikita de Groot died in the crash on South Parliament Drive.

Foley and another passenger both hospitaized with serious injuries following the crash.

None of them were wearing seatbelts — and police said speed was considered a factor in the crash.

