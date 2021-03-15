Driver dies in accident on Atlantic Avenue in Virginia Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — A person died in a crash Monday morning in the North End of the Virginia Beach Oceanfront.

Emergency communications received the call around 2:15 a.m. for a single vehicle accident in the 8300 block of Atlantic Avenue.

The preliminary investigation revealed that the vehicle hit a guardrail and a tree before stopping in a yard near that area. The driver was pronounced deceased on scene.

No other information has been released at this time. Stay tuned to WAVY.com for updates.